NEW YORK, Nov 17 — Newly released emails from the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have laid bare the ecosystem of power that protected him, revealing not a shadowy cabal but a system operating in plain sight, where connections and influence insulated him from consequence even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor.

The documents, released this week by the US House of Representatives, show Epstein remained a trusted confidant to a host of powerful figures, ranging from White House alumni to British royalty who sought his advice, bantered with him, and treated him as a member of polite society, providing no social incentive for him to change his ways.

The emails reveal Epstein acting as a political strategist for long-time Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon during his 2018 tour of Europe, according to a report in The Guardian.

Epstein offered to “organize” one-on-one meetings with “leaders of countries,” to which Bannon eagerly replied, “Agree 100% How do I do that???”

In an even more audacious move, Epstein attempted to insert himself into US-Russia foreign policy.

He suggested to a former Norwegian prime minister that he could offer Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov unique “insight” into then-President Trump ahead of a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin.

The emails show powerful men turning to Epstein for advice on their own scandals.

When physicist Lawrence Krauss faced sexual harassment allegations, he emailed Epstein for guidance on handling a journalist. Epstein advised him not to reply.

Former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers also sought Epstein’s coaching on how to respond to a woman, with Epstein praising his reaction for showing “strength.”

In another shocking message, Summers complained about the different standards for accountability, appearing to contrast murder with sexual harassment.

The trove of documents also cast significant doubt on Prince Andrew’s official account of his relationship with Epstein.

An email from March 2011 shows continued contact four months after Andrew claimed to have ended the relationship.

Another email appears to corroborate a famous photograph of Andrew with accuser Virginia Giuffre, with Epstein writing: “Yes, she was on my plane and yes, she had her photo taken with Andrew.”

The list of Epstein’s contacts was wide and varied. Journalist Michael Wolff appears as an informal advisor on Epstein’s relationship with Trump.

Left-wing academic Noam Chomsky was offered the use of Epstein’s residences. Former White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler shared her disdain for Trump with him (”so gross”).

And Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel exchanged friendly emails about meeting in the Caribbean.

While the emails do not reveal an overarching criminal conspiracy, they paint a more sobering picture: a world where immense wealth and proximity to power can insulate individuals from accountability.

For those inside the circle, the rules of the outside world simply did not apply.