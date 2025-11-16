TOKYO, Nov 16 — A woman in her 40s was stabbed in a busy commercial and entertainment district in Tokyo today and fled the scene, triggering a police hunt for him.

Metropolitan police received an emergency call around 10.25am, alerting them to a woman bleeding in a building after being allegedly attacked while alone in the basement, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The woman suffered wounds to her abdomen and hand but was conscious when taken to hospital.

Police said she did not know the attacker, Kyodo reported.

The suspected assailant was described as a man wearing black headwear. Authorities are searching the area for him.

The incident happened about 150 metres from Akasaka-mitsuke Station in Minato Ward.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

No motive has been reported.