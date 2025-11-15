WASHINGTON, Nov 15 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he thought Thailand and Cambodia were “going to be fine” after he sought to mediate a flare-up in their border dispute, but the Thai leader continued to demand an apology from Phnom Penh.

Thailand this week suspended a US-brokered ceasefire deal and demanded an apology over allegations that Cambodia had laid fresh landmines that injured Thai soldiers, which Cambodia denies.

Long-running tensions over a disputed border between the two South-east Asian nations erupted into five days of fighting in July, when at least 48 people were killed and an estimated 300,000 temporarily displaced, before Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim brokered the ceasefire.

“I spoke to the prime ministers of both countries and they’re doing great. I think they’re going to be fine,” Trump told reporters yesterday evening.

But Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today that Bangkok would not adhere to the agreement until Cambodia admitted its violation and issued an apology for the latest incident.

Anutin posted on Facebook after speaking to Trump and Malaysia’s Anwar that Thailand has the right to take any action necessary to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people and property from foreign threats.

He said he asked Trump and Anwar, who has been a mediator in the dispute, to tell Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to abide by the agreement and not to interfere in the removal of mines.

Hun Manet said in a Facebook post today that Phnom Penh would continue to implement the deal and hoped both sides would continue to work together in accordance with the agreed principles and mechanism.

Trump also engaged with Malaysia yesterday, a White House official said.

Anwar posted on X that Cambodia and Thailand were ready to “continue choosing the space for dialogue and diplomatic efforts as an effective path to resolution.” — Reuters