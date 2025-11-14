BANGKOK, Nov 14 — Thailand’s National Alcohol Policy Committee has agreed in principle to lift the ban on alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm.

According to the Bangkok Post, the move is aimed at boosting consumer spending during major holiday periods.

The paper also reported yesterday that the proposal will be opened to a 15-day public consultation before taking effect, and will not require cabinet approval.

“The afternoon sales ban was introduced long ago to prevent civil servants from drinking during office hours. But that era is over — government officials no longer drink in the afternoon. Today, officials do not go out drinking during working hours, so the ban should be lifted,” Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Zarum was quoted as saying.

Sophon, who chaired the committee’s second meeting at Government House on Thursday, said the move was intended to support tourism and economic activity during peak travel seasons such as New Year and Songkran.

He noted that people naturally celebrate during festive seasons and that any push for abstinence should come with incentives rather than outright prohibitions.

As for nightlife hours, Sophon said the panel had yet to decide whether venues would be allowed to operate until 2am or 4am.

The Post reported that tourism groups have pushed for longer hours, but the Ministry of Public Health and medical professionals remain opposed, citing accident data pointing to heightened road fatalities between 2am and 3am.

Sophon said the committee would continue negotiations to find common ground, noting that any extension of operating times must comply with Ministry of Interior regulations governing entertainment outlets.

Once the committee reaches its final position, the ruling may be issued directly by the Prime Minister’s Office, followed by a mandatory 15-day period for public feedback before implementation.

The panel will also revisit zoning rules on alcohol sales around schools, including whether distances should be calculated from the boundary fence or the school buildings.