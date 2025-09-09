TUNIS, Sept 9 — The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) for Gaza said today that one of its main boats was struck by a drone at a port in Tunisia, though all six passengers and crew were safe.

Tunisia’s interior ministry denied the claim, saying that reports of a drone hitting a boat at its Sidi Bou Said port “have no basis in truth”, and that a fire had broken out on the vessel itself.

The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla’s steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the GSF said in a statement. The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza using civilian boats backed by delegations from 44 countries, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortagua.

A video posted by the GSF on X showed what it described as the moment “the Family Boat was struck from above”, capturing a luminous flying object hitting the vessel with smoke rising soon after.

After the incident, dozens of people gathered outside the Sidi Bou Said port, where the flotilla’s boats were located, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine,” a Reuters witness said.

Israel has imposed a naval blockade on Gaza since Hamas took control of the enclave in 2007, saying it aims to prevent weapons reaching the militant group. The blockade has remained in place through the current war, which began when Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military assault against Hamas has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, Gaza’s health ministry said. A global hunger monitor has declared part of the enclave to be suffering from famine. Israel sealed off Gaza by land in March, letting in no supplies for three months, and said Hamas was diverting aid.

In June, Israeli naval forces boarded and seized a British-flagged yacht carrying Thunberg among others, dismissing the mission as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.

The GSF said an investigation into the drone attack was under way and its findings would be released once available.

“Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve,” it said.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese, who was at the port, told Reuters: “We do not know who carried out the attack, but we would not be surprised if it was Israel. If confirmed, it is an attack against Tunisian sovereignty.”

There was no immediate comment from Israel. — Reuters