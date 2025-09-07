NEW YORK, Sept 7 — Two Powerball players in Missouri and Texas have won a combined jackpot of about US$1.8 billion (RM7.6 billion), the second-largest in US lottery history, the game’s website said early today.

The winning numbers drawn late yesterday were white balls 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 and the red Powerball 17.

The prize will be split between the two ticket holders, whose identities were not disclosed. Each winner can choose between an annuitised cash payout of US$893.5 million or a lump-sum of US$410.3 million.

The annuitised prize is paid in installments over 30 years, while the lump sum offers a reduced, one-time payout upfront, before taxes are deducted.

Yesterday’s drawing was the 42nd since the last jackpot was won on May 31, a new record for the longest run in Powerball history. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and the lottery is drawn three times a week.

The US$1.787 billion prize falls just short of the record US$2.04 billion jackpot won by a single ticket in California in November 2022.

Powerball tickets, which cost US$2, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. — Reuters