ANCHORAGE, Aug 16 — Following are reactions from world leaders today to the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which did not resolve Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on X:

“We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasises that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.

“It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.”

Joint statement by European leaders:

“We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and Nato.

“It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force...

“We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting and a just and lasting peace...We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy.

“Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests.”

Uk Prime Minister Keir Starmer:

“President Trump’s efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended.

“I welcome the openness of the United States, alongside Europe, to provide robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal. This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more.

“In the meantime, until he stops his barbaric assault, we will keep tightening the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions...

“Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes.”

French President Emmanuel Macron on X:

“It will also be essential to learn all the lessons of the past 30 years, and in particular Russia’s well-established propensity to fail to keep its own commitments.

“We will continue to work closely with President Trump and President Zelenskiy to ensure that our interests are preserved in a spirit of unity and responsibility.

“France continues to stand resolutely by Ukraine’s side.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni:

“A glimmer of hope has finally opened to discuss peace in Ukraine..Italy is doing its part, along with its Western allies.”

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen on X:

“The EU is working closely with President Zelenskiy and the United States to reach a just and lasting peace. Strong security guarantees that protect Ukrainian and European vital security interests are essential.”

EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas:

“The US holds the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. The EU will work with Ukraine and the US so that Russia’s aggression does not succeed and that any peace is sustainable. Moscow won’t end the war until it realises it can’t continue. So Europe will continue to back Ukraine, including by working on a 19th Russia sanctions package.

India Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal:

“India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable.

“India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, speaking to reporters in Oslo:

“Our view is clear: it is important we must continue to put pressure on Russia, and even increase it, to give the clear signal to Russia that it must pay the price.

“We must listen to Ukraine’s wishes and needs. We know that President Putin wants to split Europe and the United States. With all our allies, we must do everything we can to avoid that.”

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala:

“The results of the Alaska summit confirm that while the US and its allies are seeking paths to peace, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is still only interested in the greatest possible territorial gains and the restoration of the Soviet empire.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Facebook:

“For years we have watched the two biggest nuclear powers dismantle the framework of their cooperation and shoot unfriendly messages back and forth. That has now come to an end. Today the world is a safer place than it was yesterday.”

Polish President’s Foreign Policy aide Marcin Przydacz, speaking to reporters:

“The fact that these talks have begun, that there is a discussion, is something we in Poland consider to be of some value.

“The war can really only end in two ways: either by capitulation of one side, in this situation, the most important thing for us would be the defeat of the Russian Federation. But the other solution is also negotiations, and such negotiations were underway yesterday and will likely continue in the near future.”

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, in recorded statement on Facebook:

“The presidents launched a vital process in Alaska.

“The coming days will show whether the big players in the Union will support this process... or whether the unsuccessful European strategy of trying to weaken Russia through this conflict with all kinds of literally incredible financial, political or military assistance to Kyiv will continue.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard:

“The Swedish Government will now engage in close dialogue with Ukraine and with European and transatlantic partners on the way forward.

“It is clear that there must be increased pressure on Russia to bring an end to the war and lay the foundations for a just and lasting peace based on international law. Sweden’s military, political and civil support to Ukraine remains unwavering.” — Reuters