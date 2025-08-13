BANGKOK, Aug 13 — Thailand’s Constitutional Court announced today that it will rule this month on a case seeking to oust Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over her handling of a diplomatic spat with Cambodia.

A group of conservative senators filed a case accusing Paetongtarn of unprofessional conduct and breaching ministerial ethics during a border row with Cambodia that led to the two neighbours’ bloodiest military clashes in decades.

The Constitutional Court said in a statement that it will deliver its verdict in the case at 3pm (4pm Malaysian time) on August 29.

Paetongtarn, daughter of controversial billionaire ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, took office less than a year ago when her predecessor was thrown out of office by the same court.

Suspended from her duties by the court last month, the 38-year-old has defended her actions, insisting she acted in the country’s interests.

In a leaked phone recording, Paetongtarn addressed Cambodian statesman Hun Sen as “uncle” during a call about the tensions and referred to a Thai military commander as her “opponent”—remarks that sparked a backlash.

Conservative lawmakers accuse her of kowtowing to Cambodia and undermining the military, and allege she breached constitutional provisions requiring “evident integrity” and “ethical standards” among ministers.

If the verdict goes against her, Paetongtarn would become the third Shinwatra to be ousted early as premier, after her father and aunt Yingluck—both thrown out in military coups.

Thai politics has been driven for two decades by a battle between the conservative, pro-military, pro-royalist elite and the Shinawatra clan, whom they consider a threat to the kingdom’s traditional social order.

Thaksin is on trial for lese-majeste and is due to hear his verdict on August 22.

In a July interview with local media, Thaksin said that if his daughter is removed from office, she will “just go back and perform her duty as a mother”. — AFP