SYDNEY, Aug 13 — Australia’s busiest airport was briefly thrown into chaos on Wednesday when a police officer’s gun was fired as authorities tried to arrest a suspect.
Australian Federal Police said a “police firearm was discharged” during an incident inside the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport.
Footage released by local media showed an officer checking his rifle as two other people pinned a man to the ground.
Local media reported the gun was fired as the man tried to wrestle it from the officer.
Witnesses said they heard a loud bang before the dining area went into lockdown, Sydney radio station 2GB reported.
“An investigation into the incident has been launched and a crime scene has been established,” police said in a statement.
“There were no injuries as a result of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”
Sydney Airport said normal operations had since resumed. — AFP