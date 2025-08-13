SYDNEY, Aug 13 — Australia’s busiest airport was briefly thrown into chaos on Wednesday when a police officer’s gun was fired as authorities tried to arrest a suspect.

Australian Federal Police said a “police firearm was discharged” during an incident inside the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport.

Footage released by local media showed an officer checking his rifle as two other people pinned a man to the ground.

Local media reported the gun was fired as the man tried to wrestle it from the officer.

Witnesses said they heard a loud bang before the dining area went into lockdown, Sydney radio station 2GB reported.

“An investigation into the incident has been launched and a crime scene has been established,” police said in a statement.

“There were no injuries as a result of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

Sydney Airport said normal operations had since resumed. — AFP