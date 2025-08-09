BEIJING, Aug 9 — China’s legendary Shaolin Temple has entered a new era of discipline that would make even the hardest-working tech employee blink.

Following the ousting of former abbot Shi Yongxin over allegations of financial and sexual misconduct, his successor Shi Yinle has imposed a rigorous set of reforms — including a schedule dubbed “Buddhist 996,” after the famously brutal Chinese tech industry routine of 9am to 9pm, six days a week, the South China Morning Post reported.

Shi Yinle, 59, who previously led The White Horse Temple, China’s first Buddhist temple, took charge of Shaolin Temple in Henan province on July 29.

Known for his low-profile but firm leadership style, the new abbot wasted no time announcing five major reforms aimed at restoring the temple’s spiritual purity and financial transparency.

According to the South China Morning Post, key changes include halting commercial performances, banning expensive consecration rituals, removing temple shops, promoting self-sufficiency through farming, and overhauling income distribution by scrapping criticised fees.

The abbot openly criticised some monks for straying off the spiritual path, stating bluntly: “Now some monks neither truly practise nor properly work.”

Examples included monks ordering takeaway in meditation rooms or listening to pop music during chanting.

As part of the new order, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported that monks must attend morning prayers at 4.30am, spend hours farming, and practice Zen martial arts in the afternoon.

Entertainment is all but banned, with mobile phones confiscated and stored centrally, and screen time capped at just 30 minutes daily.

The temple’s diet has tightened, favouring vegetables, with tofu limited to once a week.

The reforms have sparked a wave of departures: within a week, more than 30 monks and staff reportedly resigned.

The South China Morning Post reported it is unclear whether these individuals transferred to other temples or left monastic life altogether.

One young monk likened losing his mobile phone — used for reading scriptures — to “losing an arm,” while another joked about now “smelling vegetables and feeling like vomiting.”

The strict new regime has ignited spirited debate on mainland social media.

One user commented, “This helps weed out a large number of fakes who became monks just to enjoy life.”

Another added, “Those leaving were never real monks, they chanted ‘gold’ rather than Buddhist scriptures. It is a good thing. Let them go and take away the impurities with them.”

A third quipped, “When pilgrims arrive at the Shaolin Temple and see how hard the monks live, they suddenly feel their own lives are not so bad after all.”