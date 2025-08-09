BANGKOK, Aug 9 — At least 10 passengers were injured after a train bound for Bangkok derailed early Saturday in Thailand, reported Xinhua quoting local media.

Three carriages of the Bangkok-bound train derailed in Kui Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, in the early morning, according to the State Railway of Thailand.

Thai News Agency reported that 10 passengers suffered minor injuries and were sent to hospital.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been determined, pending a detailed investigation. — Bernama-Xinhua