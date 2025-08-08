BANGKOK, Aug 8 — Thailand’s weather experts have issued a warning for widespread thunderstorms across 36 provinces, with Bangkok expected to see heavy rain over 60 per cent of the capital area.

Residents should be cautious of potential dangers from these thunderstorms, caused by a low-pressure system over northern Laos and Vietnam combining with the southwest monsoon, The Bangkok Post reported today.

Mariners sailing in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to be careful, as waves could reach about one metre high and might climb over two metres in areas hit by storms.

Authorities strongly recommend avoiding sailing in any regions where thunderstorms are actively occurring.

Here’s the weather outlook across Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow:

North

Expect thunderstorms in about 40 per cent of the area, mainly affecting Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Tak, and Nan.

Temperatures in the North will range from overnight lows of 23-25°C to daytime highs of 33-36°C, with south-westerly winds blowing at 10-20 km/h.

The Northeast region will see thunderstorms in roughly 30 per cent of the area, particularly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Overnight temperatures in the Northeast will be between 23-26°C, warming to 33-36°C during the day, with south-westerly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central

The Central Plain is forecast to have thunderstorms in about 40 per cent of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.

Lows will be 23-26°C, with highs reaching 35-36°C, and south-westerly winds at 10-20 km/h.

East

The highest chance of thunderstorms in Thailand is forecasted here, covering 60per cent of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Expect overnight temperatures of 25-27°C, daytime highs of 33-37°C, stronger south-westerly winds at 15-30 km/h, and seas around 1 metre rising over 2 metres in storm zones.

South

Residents along the south-east coastline can expect thunderstorms in 40 per cent of the area, mostly affecting Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Temperatures on the coastline will range from lows of 24-26°C to highs of 33-36°C, with south-westerly winds at 15-30 km/h and seas around 1 metre, rising over 2 metres in stormy areas.

Residents on the south-west coastline will also see thunderstorms in about 40 per cent of the area, particularly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Lows will be 24-25°C, highs 32-35°C, with south-westerly winds at 15-30 km/h and seas around one metre, climbing over two metres where storms hit.

Bangkok and surrounding areas are forecast to experience thunderstorms across 60 per cent of the region.

Overnight temperatures in Bangkok will be 26-27°C, warming to 35-36°C during the day, with south-westerly winds at 10-20 km/h.