JERUSALEM, Aug 6 — Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said today that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had a right to “express his views”, but that the military would ultimately have to “execute” any government decisions on Gaza.

“It is the right and duty of the Chief of Staff to express his position in the appropriate forums, and after decisions are made by the political echelon, the (army) will execute them with determination and professionalism... until the war’s objectives are achieved,” Katz wrote on X.

“As the defence minister responsible for the (army) on behalf of the government, I must ensure that these decisions are carried out—and so it will be,” he added. — AFP