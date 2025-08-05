JERUSALEM, Aug 5 — A “projectile” fired towards Israel from Yemen was intercepted, but not before air-raid warnings sounded across the country, the Israeli military said today.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF,” the military posted on social media platform X.

The Houthis, who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and large swaths of the country, are part of an alliance against Israel established by Iran, which includes other groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Houthis have regularly fired missiles at Israel, most of which are intercepted.

They have also attacked ships believed to be linked to Israel, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians.

In response, Israel has repeatedly bombed infrastructure under their control, including ports in the west of the country and the Sanaa airport. — AFP