HONG KONG, Aug 5 — Hong Kong police launched an investigation today after what appeared to be a headless body was found on the street during a heavy rainstorm.

A 54-year-old foreign male living on Kennedy Road, an affluent part of the Wan Chai neighbourhood, was found dead under a tree outside his home just after 7am today, according to police.

The case was reported by a cleaner at the same address.

“Following preliminary investigation, it is believed that the subject fell from a flat at the address,” police said, adding a note written by the deceased had been recovered.

The cause of death remains to be determined by autopsy.

Uniformed officers were spotted combing the street during a torrential downpour to search for the man’s head and left leg, local media earlier reported.

The leg was later found across the road in front of a high school, while the man’s head was suspected to be pushed into his body, newspaper Sing Tao Daily reported, citing sources at the scene. — AFP