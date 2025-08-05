DHAKA, Aug 5 — Bangladesh’s interim leader today marked the one year anniversary since the overthrow of the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina by calling for people to seize the “opportunity” of reform.

But Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, the 85-year-old who is leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections are held, also warned against those he said sought to roll back gains made.

“Today marks an unforgettable chapter in the history of Bangladesh”, Yunus said, marking a day he said had led to “liberating our beloved nation from the grip of long-standing fascist rule”.

Yunus will address expected crowds outside parliament in the evening --- where he is slated to issue a “proclamation” alongside leaders of key political parties.

The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, ending her 15-year rule.

The anniversary is a public holiday, and apart from scattered political rallies, the streets of the capital Dhaka were quiet.

Ordinary Bangladeshis who could took the opportunity to relax while others continued the daily grind of work.

“The working class people sacrificed their lives in large numbers and then returned to their regular jobs,” said Rafiqul Islam Helal, 40, running a roadside tea stall.

“Politics doesn’t help us pay the bills, so we didn’t take part in any programmes.”

‘Stand united’

Hasina’s rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents, and Yunus has pledged to overhaul democratic institutions.

“The sacrifice of thousands has gifted us this rare opportunity for national reform, and we must protect it at any cost,” Yunus said in letter issued to mark the anniversary.

“The fallen autocrats and their self-serving allies remain active, conspiring to derail our progress.”

But he said that while the interim government had made “extensive reform efforts”, a deal on measures to prevent a return to authoritarian rule remained elusive.

Efforts have made slow progress as political parties jostle for power ahead of elections, slated for early 2026.

“Dialogue continues with political parties and stakeholders on necessary reforms, including the political and electoral systems”, he added.

He called for people to remember the sacrifices made last year and work together.

“Let us stand united beyond all divisions to confront and defeat these threats,” he added. “Together, we will build a Bangladesh where tyranny will never rise again.”

Protests began on July 1, 2024, with university students calling for reforms to a quota system for public sector jobs.

They culminated on August 5, 2024, when thousands of protesters stormed Hasina’s palace as she escaped by helicopter.

Hasina, 77, remains in India, where she has defied court orders to attend her ongoing trial on charges amounting to crimes against humanity. — AFP