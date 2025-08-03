PHNOM PENH, Aug 3 — Cambodia is seeking Malaysia’s assistance as Asean Chair to help secure the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers detained by Thailand.

Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said the Thai military had confirmed that the soldiers are safe and that the government is in talks for their release.

The Cambodian government continues to push Thailand to expedite a safe return of the country’s troops, she said.

“Cambodia has also suggested to Malaysia, the Asean chief, please intervene to urge Thailand to quickly return our 18 troops to us.

“The Ministry of National Defence and the army of Cambodia will never leave any of its members behind, under any circumstances,” said Maly, according to the Information Ministry’s Facebook page.

The ministry’s request came days before a General Border Committee (GBC) meeting is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur next week.

The two neighbouring countries have a long history of trying to impose sovereignty along their 817-kilometre shared border in northern Cambodia.

The latest conflict began with a brief skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops on May 28, which escalated into armed clashes on July 24.

Twenty Cambodian soldiers were held captive by the Thai army following the clashes. On Friday, Thailand released two injured Cambodian soldiers.

The fighting temporarily ceased on Monday, July 28, after Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire during a special meeting in Putrajaya hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama