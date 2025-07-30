SHANGHAI, July 30 — China’s tsunami warning centre said Wednesday that waves of between 30 centimetres and one metre were expected to hit parts of the eastern seaboard after a magnitude-8.8 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

“Based on the latest warning and analysis results, the Tsunami Advisory Center of the Ministry of National Resources has determined that the earthquake has triggered a tsunami, which is expected to cause damage to certain coastal areas of China,” the advisory centre said. — AFP