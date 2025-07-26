BANGKOK, July 26 — As the border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia enter their third day, both countries addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, with Thailand calling for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to dialogue.

Cambodia, meanwhile, urged international intervention, warning that continued fighting could destabilise the region.

Speaking during the closed-door UNSC meeting in New York, Thailand’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Cherdchai Chaivaivid, reaffirmed Thailand’s rejection of force as a means of resolving international disputes.

He reaffirmed the kingdom’s firm commitment to peaceful settlement in accordance with the UN Charter.

“Thailand urges Cambodia to immediately cease all hostilities and acts of aggression, and resume dialogue in good faith,” he told the council. His remarks were released to media.

The UNSC held an emergency session on Friday under the agenda item “Threats to International Peace and Security,” focusing on the Thai-Cambodian conflict that erupted following a deadly border clash.

Cherdchai said Thailand has actively engaged Cambodia over the past two months through multiple bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), to resolve differences and prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Chhea Keo, urged the UN and Asean to intervene and help resolve the border dispute with Thailand, warning that failure to act could destabilise regional security.

He said there is an urgent need for the international community to step in, as the conflict is displacing thousands of Cambodians from their homes.

“We also issue an urgent appeal to all members of the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations, Asean, our international partners, and friends.

“If this conflict escalates, peace and stability of the entire Southeast Asian region will be at stake. It is time to stop this unprovoked and illegal armed aggression against Cambodia,” Keo told the council. His statement was made available by the Information Ministry in Phnom Penh.

He called on the international community to support Cambodia’s efforts for peace and to urge Thailand to agree to a complete ceasefire.

He also proposed that all disputes concerning the four border areas be resolved through the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

At least 35,000 people have been displaced from villages in the northern region bordering Thailand since armed clashes broke out on Thursday.

Cherdchai affirmed that Thailand regards Cambodia as a close neighbour and fellow member of the Asean family.

He acknowledged that, as with many neighbouring countries, Thailand and Cambodia have faced their share of challenges and disagreements, but stressed that such moments must be met with dialogue, not violence.

“That is why we are here today in this very chamber. Thailand’s position is clear and consistent: we uphold the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and we reaffirm our full respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity — principles that form the bedrock of the international order and regional stability,” he said.

Thai and Cambodian forces clashed early Thursday in a disputed border area, with both sides accusing each other of initiating the latest round of violence.

The latest round of hostility followed a skirmish between troops of the two countries near the Preah Vihear area on May 28. A Cambodian soldier was killed in the shootout. — Bernama