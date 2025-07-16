HONG KONG, July 16 — Teatime revels in China now include hugs with lion cubs in a four-course afternoon set offered by a restaurant in the northern province of Shanxi, drawing widespread attention online and fuelling concern for the animals’ welfare.

Customers cradled the lion cubs as if they were babies in pictures and video clips posted online on China’s Wechat and Weibo platforms.

The Wanhui restaurant in Taiyuan city features llamas, turtles and deer in addition to the cubs on its page on Douyin, China’s counterpart to social media app TikTok.

Wanhui, which opened in June, sells about 20 tickets a day to customers looking to snuggle with the animals as part of a set menu costing 1,078 yuan (RM640), the state-run Shanghai Daily said on its official Wechat page.

“The service has raised serious concerns about legality and animal welfare,” the English-language newspaper added.

Reuters was unable to independently contact Wanhui.

Online comments were mostly critical, saying the venture was dangerous and not good for the animals.

“This is for the rich to play,” said one Weibo user. “Ordinary people even can’t afford to drink.”

Another user urged action by the authorities, adding, “The relevant departments should take care of it.”

The incident comes just after authorities investigated a hotel in June for offering a “wake-up service” starring red pandas, state media said.

The hotel in the south-western region of Chongqing allowed the animals to climb onto beds to awaken guests. — Reuters