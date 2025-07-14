WASHINGTON, July 14 — US President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war with an array of tariffs that target individual products and countries.

Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all imports to the United States, as well as additional duties on certain products or countries.

Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place.

Product tariffs in effect

Steel and aluminum - 50 per cent

Autos and auto parts - 25 per cent

Product tariffs

Copper - 50 per cent to take effect Aug. 1

Pharmaceuticals - up to 200 per cent

Semiconductors - 25 per cent or higher

Movies - 100 per cent

Timber and lumber

Critical minerals

Aircraft, engines and parts

Country tariffs in effect

Canada - 10 per cent on energy products, 25 per cent for other products not covered by the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement

Mexico - 25 per cent for products not covered by USMCA

China - 30 per cent with additional tariffs on some products

United Kingdom - 10 per cent, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates

Vietnam - 20 per cent for some products, 40 per cent on transshipments from third countries

Country tariffs threatened to take effect August 1

Algeria 30 per cent

Bangladesh 35 per cent

Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 per cent

Brazil 50 per cent

Brunei 25 per cent

Canada 35 per cent

Cambodia 36 per cent

European Union 30 per cent

Indonesia 32 per cent

Iraq 30 per cent

Japan 25 per cent

Kazakhstan 25 per cent

Laos 40 per cent

Libya 30 per cent

Malaysia 25 per cent

Mexico 30 per cent

Moldova 25 per cent

Myanmar 40 per cent

Philippines 20 per cent

Serbia 35 per cent

Sri Lanka 30 per cent

South Africa 30 per cent

South Korea 25 per cent

Thailand 36 per cent

Tunisia 25 per cent