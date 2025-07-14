WASHINGTON, July 14 — US President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war with an array of tariffs that target individual products and countries.
Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all imports to the United States, as well as additional duties on certain products or countries.
Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place.
Product tariffs in effect
Steel and aluminum - 50 per cent
Autos and auto parts - 25 per cent
Product tariffs
Copper - 50 per cent to take effect Aug. 1
Pharmaceuticals - up to 200 per cent
Semiconductors - 25 per cent or higher
Movies - 100 per cent
Timber and lumber
Critical minerals
Aircraft, engines and parts
Country tariffs in effect
Canada - 10 per cent on energy products, 25 per cent for other products not covered by the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement
Mexico - 25 per cent for products not covered by USMCA
China - 30 per cent with additional tariffs on some products
United Kingdom - 10 per cent, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates
Vietnam - 20 per cent for some products, 40 per cent on transshipments from third countries
Country tariffs threatened to take effect August 1
Algeria 30 per cent
Bangladesh 35 per cent
Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 per cent
Brazil 50 per cent
Brunei 25 per cent
Canada 35 per cent
Cambodia 36 per cent
European Union 30 per cent
Indonesia 32 per cent
Iraq 30 per cent
Japan 25 per cent
Kazakhstan 25 per cent
Laos 40 per cent
Libya 30 per cent
Malaysia 25 per cent
Mexico 30 per cent
Moldova 25 per cent
Myanmar 40 per cent
Philippines 20 per cent
Serbia 35 per cent
Sri Lanka 30 per cent
South Africa 30 per cent
South Korea 25 per cent
Thailand 36 per cent
Tunisia 25 per cent