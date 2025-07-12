KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has called on the United States (US) to adopt an objective, rational and pragmatic stance towards China, urging both sides to chart a constructive path for their relationship in the new era.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings yesterday.

Both sides exchanged views on China-US relations and key shared concerns.

Wang firmly outlined Beijing’s core principles on advancing China-US relations, urging both sides to translate top-level consensus into concrete policies and actions.

“We hope the US adopts an objective, rational, and pragmatic approach toward China, shaping its China policy around peaceful coexistence and mutual benefit, and engaging with China on the principles of equality and respect, to jointly chart a constructive path for China-US relations in the new era,” it said.

The statement noted that both sides agreed the meeting was positive, pragmatic, and constructive, and concurred to strengthen diplomatic channels and communication at all levels and sectors.

It added that the meeting aimed to leverage diplomatic efforts in promoting bilateral relations, manage differences, and explore opportunities for expanded cooperation.

Meanwhile, at the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Wang outlined three key proposals, urging East Asian countries to return to dialogue, development, and openness.

“China backs this year’s adoption of the summit’s 20th anniversary declaration, which will set the direction for its future development,” he said.

He also urged all parties to expand cooperation and openness amid the growing risk of unilateralism and protectionism.

“East Asia’s success comes from open regionalism. We back ASEAN-led cooperation, defend multilateral trade, build a high-level regional free trade network, and promote regional integration,” he said, as quoted in the statement. — Bernama