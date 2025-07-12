KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — ASEAN Foreign Ministers have reiterated the regional bloc’s firm commitment to peace and stability in the South China Sea, amid growing concern over land reclamation activities and serious incidents that risk escalating tensions in the contested maritime area.

The ministers said in a Joint Communique issued here yesterday following the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that some members expressed concern over ongoing developments, including activities that threaten maritime safety, damage the marine environment, and undermine regional trust and confidence.

“Concerns were expressed by some ministers on the land reclamations, activities, and serious incidents in the area, including actions that put the safety of all persons at risk, damage to the marine environment, which have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions, and may undermine peace, security, and stability in the region,” they said.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of exercising self-restraint and avoiding actions that could complicate or escalate disputes, while emphasising the peaceful resolution of conflicts under universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

They also stressed the importance of non-militarisation and restraint by all parties, in line with the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the South China Sea, and called for the full and effective implementation of the DOC in its entirety.

ASEAN reaffirmed the importance of peace, stability, and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, recognising its value as a zone of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

The bloc also welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, particularly the completion of the third reading of the Single Draft COC Negotiating Text, and urged further constructive momentum towards the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC.

In line with the Guidelines for Accelerating the Early Conclusion of a COC, the ministers said they look forward to a final agreement that is consistent with international law, including UNCLOS, and emphasised the need to foster an environment conducive to negotiations.

The ministers also called for practical measures to reduce tensions and the risk of accidents or miscalculations, stressing the importance of preventive diplomacy and confidence-building among all parties involved.

The July 8-11 AMM and related meetings, held under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 and themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, concluded at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), here yesterday. — Bernama