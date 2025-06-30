ISTANBUL, June 30 — Egypt’s foreign minister said Sunday evening that his country is working on a new Gaza deal that includes a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of some Israeli hostages and the rapid entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

“We’re working towards a durable solution and a permanent ceasefire,” Badr Abdelatty said in a televised interview with the local OnTV television.

He said the proposal is a joint effort by Egypt, Qatar and the United States (US) and represents “a first step” towards a sustainable ceasefire.

“What’s on the table now is a 60-day truce in exchange for the release of a number of Israeli hostages and the swift delivery of aid to Gaza, including medical supplies,” he added.

This move, the top diplomat said, “would create momentum to move towards a lasting ceasefire, eventually leading to the implementation of the Jan 19 agreement.” — Bernama-Anadolu