LOS ANGELES, June 30 — US authorities said Sunday night that they have found a “deceased male” on Canfield Mountain in the north-western US state of Idaho, the site of an earlier ambush by gunmen of firefighters tackling a blaze.

“This evening, members of the SWAT team located a deceased male on Canfield mountain,” said a statement from Idaho’s Kootenai County sheriff department, adding that “a firearm was found nearby.”

The statement added that the shelter in place order — which was enacted during a standoff between authorities and an unknown number of gunmen — “is being lifted.” — AFP