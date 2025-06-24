NEW YORK, June 24 — More than a dozen human rights organisations called Monday on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), whose aid distribution has seen chaotic and deadly scenes, to cease its operations, warning of possible complicity in war crimes.

“This new model of privatised, militarised aid distribution constitutes a radical and dangerous shift away from established international humanitarian relief operations,” the 15 organisations said in an open letter.

It called the US-backed group’s operations “dehumanising, repeatedly deadly and (contributing) to the forced displacement of the very population it purports to help.”

The groups urged GHF and all the organisations and individuals who have been supporting its work, to “to cease their operations.”

“Failure to do so may expose these organisations... to further risk of criminal and civil liability for aiding and abetting or otherwise being complicit in crimes under international law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide in violation of international law,” the letter warned.

The signatories include the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, the American Center for Constitutional Rights, and the International Commission of Jurists.

An officially private effort with opaque funding, GHF began operations on May 26 after Israel completely cut off supplies into Gaza for more than two months, sparking warnings of mass famine.

The United Nations and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with the foundation over concerns it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

According to figures issued by the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, at least 450 people have been killed and nearly 3,500 injured since GHF began distributing meal boxes in late May.

GHF has denied responsibility for deaths near its aid points, contradicting statements from witnesses and Gaza rescue services. — AFP



