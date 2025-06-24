VENICE, June 24 —me Celebrities in superyachts sail into Venice this week for the three-day wedding party of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, despite irate locals who say the Unesco city is no billionaire’s playground.

The tech magnate and journalist have reportedly invited about 200 guests to their multi-million dollar nuptials in the Italian city, which are expected to kick off Thursday and end Saturday with a ceremony at a secret location.

The security details are under tight wraps amid rumours the rite may take place at the historic Church of the Abbey of Misericordia, or at the Arsenale, a vast shipyard complex dating back to when the city was a naval powerhouse.

Bezos, 61, and former news anchor and entertainment reporter Sanchez, 55, are said to have booked out the city’s finest hotels for a star-studded guest list rumoured to include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Ivanka Trump.

At least 95 private planes have requested permission to land at Venice’s Marco Polo airport, the Corriere della Sera said.

And Bezos’ mega-yacht, Koru, is likely to moor off the iconic San Giorgio Maggiore island, which sits just opposite St Mark’s Square and has reportedly been booked in its entirety for the period.

Star-studded

The lavish celebration has sparked much soul-searching in Venice, where some fear so many A-list guests and their entourages will make life worse in a city already drowning under the weight of holidaymakers.

Around 100,000 tourists overnight in peak periods, while tens of thousands descend just for the day, many hopping off cruise ships for a quick Bellini cocktail, while the city steadily depopulates.

Venice happily hosted the star-studded nuptials of Hollywood actor George Clooney 11 years ago but protesters say Bezos – one of the world’s richest men and founder of a company regularly scrutinised for how it treats its workers – is different.

A sticker reading "No Space for Bezos" is pictured in Venice where the billionaire Jeff Bezos will marry is fiancee, journalist Lauren Sanchez at the end of the month, on June 13, 2025. — AFP pic

As environmentalists questioned the guests’ carbon footprint, Greenpeace slammed billions spent on hedonistic partying while the fragile city is “sinking under the weight of the climate crisis”.

Sanchez has also been criticised for saying more must be done to tackle climate change while also taking part in a space flight in April on a rocket developed by Bezos’s space company Blue Origin.

Activists unfurled a giant banner in St Mark’s on Monday, with a picture of Bezos laughing and a sign reading: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax”.

‘Private ballroom’

Built on islands in a lagoon, the city has imposed a controversial ticket policy for day-trippers but locals say more must be done to protect local businesses and tackle the housing crisis.

Tommaso Cacciari, 47, who heads the No Space for Bezos movement, said the protesters object to “the use of Venice as if it were a very private ballroom, rather than a real city with inhabitants, with frailties, with problems”.

He told AFP such events were “condemning Venice to a definitive death” by driving out remaining residents, but protesters were ready to kill the romance by throwing “our bodies, our boats and inflatable animals” into canals as guests pass.

The couple’s Sicilian wedding planner Lanza & Baucina said they have been instructed to minimise any disruption to the city.

And Simone Venturini, Venice’s tourism city councillor, denied it would disrupt daily life, telling AFP it was just “one of many events that the city hosts on a daily basis. It is also relatively small in terms of the number of people involved”.

Tourists enjoy a gondola ride in a canal of the historic city center in Venice, on June 22, 2025. — AFP pic

The couple, both divorced, have made charity donations to support the city and are employing historic Venetian artisans.

Venice’s oldest pastry maker Rosa Salva is baking 19th-century “fishermen’s biscuits” for party bags also expected to contain something by Laguna B, renowned for its handblown Murano glass.

While disgruntled citizens hoping to make a splash ready their swimming costumes, others flattered by Bezos’s decision to celebrate here have set up a counter-group called “Yes Venice Can”.

“It’s a fragile city, that’s clear, it’s not like you can do everything all the time, no matter what – but events like this don’t create any problems at all”, said 50-year-old local Michele Serafini.

The wedding “brings money to the city of Venice”, and that can only be a good thing, he said. — AFP