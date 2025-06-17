DENPASAR, June 17 — Two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of an Australian man at a villa on the popular Indonesian resort island of Bali have been arrested after a days-long manhunt, police said today.

Authorities have been searching for two men after the shooting of Zivan Radmanovic, a 32-year-old Australian national, on Saturday.

He was killed when two people burst into his villa in the tourist area of Canggu and at least one opened fire. A second man, 34-year-old Sanar Ghanim, was seriously wounded in the attack.

One of the suspects was apprehended in the capital Jakarta while a second was to be returned from abroad, national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters, without identifying the country or giving details about the suspects.

“Regarding the shooting of Australian citizens, I already received reports from the regional police chief (in Bali). They have been secured,” Listyo said.

“One is already in Jakarta, another is on his way from abroad, (they) will enter Jakarta.”

The arrests were made following cooperation between Indonesian police, immigration authorities and the Australian Federal Police, he said, adding Bali police would later release further details about the arrests.

Jakarta police and the Australian embassy in Jakarta did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Witnesses, including Radmanovic’s wife, said the perpetrators who fled the scene after the attack were speaking in English with a thick Australian accent, according to a local police statement.

Gun crime on the island of Bali and wider Indonesia is rare, and the archipelago nation has strict laws for illegal gun possession. — AFP