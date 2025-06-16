ISTANBUL, June 16 — Istanbul’s jailed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the leading opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appeared in court today on charges of threatening the city’s public prosecutor.

The case is one of a number of investigations targeting Imamoglu, but is not connected to the graft probe that led to his arrest in March, which sparked Turkiye’s worst street protests in over a decade.

Imamoglu, 54, is on trial over remarks he made, allegedly questioning the integrity of Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, Akin Gurlek.

He faces charges of “threatening” and “insulting a public official” and “targeting” an individual involved in counter-terror efforts, according to MLSA, the Turkish rights group whose lawyers are defending him.

Today’s hearing, which took place at Silivri prison on the western outskirts of Istanbul where Imamoglu has been held since March, was very brief with the judge adjourning the proceedings until July 16, MLSA said on X.

The prosecutor called for Imamoglu to face up to seven years and four months behind bars, with a minimum jail term, and be subjected to a political ban, the BirGun online news site reported.

It said CHP head Ozgur Ozel and other party members were also at the hearing to support the mayor.

“A state governed by the rule of law should be based on justice. No citizen should be afraid while seeking justice. A person should feel threatened not when they express their opinion but when they are forced to remain silent,” Imamoglu told the court in a transcript of his remarks published by BirGun.

“I am not the one on trial here today; every opposition stance that the government does not like, every democratic gain and the will of the people are being tried here today,” he said.

‘Freedom of expression’

A first hearing took place in Silivri on April 11 when the mayor denied all the allegations and said he had been “targeted” because of his plans to challenge Erdogan in the 2028 presidential election, his remarks reported by Turkish media.

Questioned by the prosecutor in January, he said he was simply exercising his right to free speech.

“There was no threat or targeting in my words. What I said was freedom of expression... (which) is a constitutional right... (that) includes the right to criticise judicial authorities and the way they function,” he said.

Last Thursday, Imamoglu was also summoned to the first hearing in another case regarding remarks he made about a court-appointed expert witness involved in cases against municipalities run by his Republican People’s Party (CHP), in which he is accused of attempting to influence a fair trial.

His office said he and his legal team boycotted that hearing because it was “unlawfully moved to Silivri” rather than taking place at a court in the city centre.

Imamoglu, who was elected Istanbul mayor in 2019 and re-elected in 2024, was arrested on March 19 in connection with a graft probe and allegations of terror ties.

The string of charges against him could prevent him taking part in the 2028 presidential race.

His arrest sparked demonstrations across the country in the worst street unrest since the 2013 Gezi Park protests, which spread across Turkiye and were brutally suppressed by police. — AFP