ISTANBUL, June 15 — Two hot air balloons crashed in central Turkiye, killing at least one person and injuring 19 others, state broadcaster TRT reported on Sunday, according to German news agency (dpa).

One of the balloon pilots was reportedly among the fatalities.

The accident occurred during a flight that began in the scenic Ihlara Valley, part of the Cappadocia region — a major tourist destination known for its dramatic landscapes and balloon rides that draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. — Bernama-dpa