AMMAN, June 14 — Jordan, Syria and Lebanon reopened their airspace on Saturday, a day after imposing closures as Israel and Iran traded fire.

All three countries neighbour Israel, but only Jordan has formal diplomatic relations with it.

Syria was long ruled by Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran, but has since his ouster in December been led by Islamist former rebels.

Lebanon hosts Hezbollah, a militant group that was battered in a war with Israel that ended in late 2024.

Since then, the government has worked to implement a ceasefire under whose terms Hezbollah must hand over its arsenal and withdraw from areas near the Israeli border.

“Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7.30am (12.30pm Malaysian time),” the chairman of the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Haitham Misto, said in a statement.

Lebanon’s Transport Minister Fayez Rassamni announced the reopening of the country’s airspace from 10.00am (3.00pm Malaysian time) Saturday.

In Syria, the aviation authority also announced the reopening of the country’s airspace to civilian aircraft. — AFP