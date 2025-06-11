URGENT: 10th victim in Austria school shooting dies in hospital

Graz, Austria | AFP | Tuesday 6/11/2025 - 00:58 UTC+8

GRAZ, June 11 — A woman has died from her injuries in hospital, bringing to 10 the number of victims of an attack yesterday at a high school in southeastern Austria by a former student, according to a hospital official.

A woman pays her respects at a makeshift memorial site after several people died in a school shooting, on June 10, 2025 in Graz, southeastern Austria. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker on Tuesday declared three days of national mourning after a school shooting in the southeastern city of Graz reportedly by a former student left nine people dead and several seriously injured. — AFP pic

