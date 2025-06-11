URGENT: 10th victim in Austria school shooting dies in hospital
Graz, Austria | AFP | Tuesday 6/11/2025 - 00:58 UTC+8 | 86 words
A woman has died from her injuries in hospital, bringing to 10 the number of victims of an attack on Tuesday at a high school in southeastern Austria by a former student, according to a hospital official.
Earlier on Tuesday, authorities reported nine dead and 12 injured, some seriously, with the alleged perpetrator of the attack in Graz having taken his own life.
“A woman has died from her injuries in a hospital,” a spokeswoman for the regional hospitals and care centres told AFP. — AFP
