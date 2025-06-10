KYIV, June 10 — Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the port city of Odesa came under “massive” drone attacks from Russia early Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.

“Stay in shelters! The massive attack on the capital continues,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

An AFP journalist in central Kyiv heard at least a dozen of explosions and gunfire, as air defences tried to down the drones.

Buildings and cars in several districts were burning and debris fell near a school. No casualties were immediately reported.

Russian strikes on Odesa hit maternity and medical facilities that had been evacuated, local officials said, reporting no casualties there.

“The enemy massively attacked Odesa with strike drones. There is damage to civilian infrastructure and fires,” Odesa Governor Oleg Kiper wrote on Telegram.

“The Russians hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical ward and residential buildings.”

Moscow has kept up its attacks on Ukraine despite efforts by the United States to broker a ceasefire. — AFP