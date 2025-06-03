ANKARA, June 3 — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Marmaris area of southwestern Turkey early on Tuesday, killing one teenager and injuring dozens of people, the interior minister said.

A 14-year-old girl died following a panic attack and some 70 people were hurt in the Mugla province as they rushed to find safety, including “some who jumped from a height”, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

There were no initial reports of buildings destroyed in residential areas, he said.

The quake struck at 2:17 am (2317 GMT on Monday) some 10 kilometres (six miles) off the coast of Marmaris, the AFAD disaster agency said.

“In Fethiye, a 14-year-old girl named Afranur Gunlu was taken to the hospital due to a panic attack but, unfortunately, despite all interventions, she passed away,” Yerlikaya said.

Fethiyeh lies around 100 kilometres to the east of Marmaris.

Of those injured, 14 were treated at the scene, eight were briefly treated then discharged and another 46 were being treated in hospital, he said.

Many popular seaside resorts are located in Mugla province, including Marmaris, Bodrum and Fethiye, which welcomed 3.7 million foreign visitors in 2024, the Anatolu state news agency said. — AFP