LONDON, May 30 — Radical misogynist social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother will return to Britain to face charges including rape, assault and trafficking, their lawyers said yesterday.

British legal authorities announced Wednesday that Andrew and Tristan Tate, currently based in Romania where they are also battling rape allegations, faced 21 charges between them.

The Tates, who have British-US nationality, have denied all of the accusations against them, and their lawyers said that “a number of the allegations made in Romania have been dropped by Romanian prosecutors”.

“Once those proceedings are concluded in their entirety then the Tates will return to face UK allegations,” said the Holborn Adams legal firm, who also disputed the fairness of the British investigation.

The lawyers predicted the case would only be heard in 2027.

The British accusations date back to events between 2012 to 2015. The charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service in January 2024, but only revealed this week.

Andrew Tate, 38, a former kickboxer and reality TV show contestant who has become a controversial social media hit, faces 10 charges including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution relating to three women.

Tristan, 36, has been accused of 11 similar charges against one woman.

Britain may seek their extradition once the case in Romania is dealt with, authorities said. The Tate brothers face allegations in Romania of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

In a separate civil case in Britain, four women have accused Andrew Tate of rape and coercive control.

Holborn Adams railed against the tactics of British investigators.

“On the point of fair trials, UK prosecutors refuse to give even the most basic information to allow our clients to understand the allegations which they face,” said the lawyers’ statement.

“These are historic allegations and our clients are not even being told who the supposed victims are, this is not a typical approach and demonstrates a different approach on the basis of the profile of our clients.”

Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in Britain. He became famous in 2016 when he appeared on the “Big Brother” UK reality television show, but was removed after a controversial video emerged.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his often misogynistic and divisive views on how to be successful.

The brothers briefly left Romania in February to go to Florida. They went to Dubai in April, but return regularly to Romania in line with police reporting conditions on their bail. — AFP