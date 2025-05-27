LONDON, May 27 — Global airlines have again halted flights to and from Tel Aviv after a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels towards Israel on May 4 landed near the country’s main international airport, and as Israel continues to carry out strikes across the Gaza Strip.

They had begun to resume flights after a ceasefire deal with Palestinian militant group Hamas was reached in January. Israel resumed military operations in the enclave in March and has further stepped them up in May.

Below are airlines that have cancelled flights since early May:

AirBaltic

Latvia’s airBaltic said it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 2.

Air France-KLM

The group’s Dutch arm KLM suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 30.

Air India

The Indian flag carrier said on May 26 in a post on X that flights to and from Tel Aviv were currently suspended, without specifying a time frame.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until June 14.

IAG’s low-cost airline, Iberia Express, has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until May 31.

ITA Airways

The Italian carrier has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 15.

LOT

The Polish airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until May 31.

Lufthansa Group

The German airline group has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv through June 15.

Ryanair

Europe’s biggest budget airline has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 11.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline said its flights to and from Tel Aviv may be impacted between May 4 and June 2. — Reuters