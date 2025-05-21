SAN JOSÉ (Costa Rica), May 21 — Guards in Costa Rica have intercepted an unusual prison drug delivery, catching a cat as it jumped over the periphery fence at night with marijuana and crack taped to its body.

The black-and-white feline, carrying over 230 grams of marijuana and 67 grams of crack cocaine in two packages, was captured this month at a prison in the canton of Pococi, the justice ministry said in a statement yesterday.

It shared a video of a guard climbing a perimeter fence to catch the cat burglar.

Later, the feline is seen on a prison table while guards cut the packages from its tiny body.

“Thanks to the quick actions (of the guards) the feline was caught and the packages were removed, thus preventing them from reaching” the inmates, said the ministry.

The cat was taken to an animal welfare society. — AFP