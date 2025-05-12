JAKARTA, May 12 — Seven people have been confirmed dead after a tourist boat carrying more than 100 passengers capsized and sank off the coast of Bengkulu on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, local authorities reported on Monday.

The boat was returning from the popular Tikus Island when it was struck by large waves and strong winds around 4pm local time on Sunday, causing engine failure and immobility.

“The boat gradually tilted before capsizing and sinking in the open sea,” the Bengkulu City Media Centre said in a statement. The boat was carrying 104 people, comprising 98 tourists, one captain, and five crew members.

Five of the victims died at Bhayangkara Police Hospital, while two others were confirmed dead at Bengkulu City Hospital, police confirmed.

Rescue teams, supported by local fishermen, responded swiftly to the incident after receiving distress reports.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident and have urged tourist boat operators to follow safety regulations to prevent similar accidents. — Bernama