UNITED NATIONS (US) May 8 — The United States yesterday denounced Russia for “cynically obstructing” the monitoring of North Korea’s compliance with UN sanctions, saying Moscow was trying to dodge criticism for using Pyongyang’s weapons in its war with Ukraine.

Several Security Council members, including the United States and South Korea, convened a meeting on the issue to heighten awareness of Moscow’s potential sanctions-busting actions, the interim US envoy said.

“Today’s briefing shows the Council will continue to ensure member states are aware of sanctions violations and evasion activity that generate revenue” for North Korea’s “unlawful” weapons programmes “despite Russia’s veto,” said the envoy, Dorothy Shea.

In March 2024, by vetoing a Security Council resolution, Russia effectively ended the system in place to monitor Pyongyang’s compliance with UN sanctions first implemented in 2006 and subsequently strengthened several times.

The committee responsible for that monitoring no longer exists.

“The DPRK continues brazenly to violate the Council’s resolutions by exporting coal and iron ore to China — the proceeds of which directly fund its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programmes,” Shea said, using an acronym for North Korea’s official name.

The US envoy said that since September 2023, North Korea has transferred “over 24,000 containers of munitions and munitions-related material, and well over 100 ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine.”

“It is clear from evidence presented today that Russia is cynically obstructing the Council on DPRK sanctions implementation in order to try to escape reproach for its own violations.”

South Korean Ambassador Joonkook Hwang agreed, denouncing the “illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.”

“As Pyongyang’s actions clearly and continuously defy the Council’s decisions, the Council should consider strengthening existing sanctions, not weakening them,” he said.

In May 2022, Russia and China vetoed a resolution imposing new sanctions against Pyongyang and have advocated for easing sanctions since 2019.

The current sanctions on North Korea have no end date. — AFP