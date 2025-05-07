NEW DELHI, May 7 — India launched strikes on Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir today, an assault Pakistan has called a “blatant act of war” as tensions spiral between the nuclear-armed rivals after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir.

What is Operation Sindoor?

India said its Operation Sindoor struck nine Pakistani sites today that provided “terrorist infrastructure” and where attacks against it were orchestrated.

Sindoor means the red vermilion powder worn by married Hindu women, an apparent reference to the widows created by the April 22 attack that killed 26 men, most of them Hindu.

Islamabad has said six Pakistani locations were targeted, and a total of 24 impacts felt from different weapons.

What happened after India’s attack?

A Pakistan military spokesperson told Reuters his country shot down five Indian aircraft while they were in Indian airspace.

India has not confirmed this claim.

Four local government sources in Indian Kashmir told Reuters that three fighter jets had crashed in separate areas of the Himalayan region during the night.

All three pilots had been hospitalised, the sources added.

The two armies exchanged intense shelling and firing at various points across their de-facto border in Kashmir.

What about casualties?

Pakistan said eight people were killed, 35 injured and two were missing after the attack.

India said seven civilians were killed and 35 injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops in Kashmir.

What is the impact on the airspace?

India shut several airports and as a result, Indigo and Spicejet airlines cancelled flights.

Air India also diverted two of its international flights.

Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan.

Pakistan International Airlines said airborne flights had been diverted to Karachi, while those on ground have been put on hold.

Are civilians impacted?

Pakistan’s Punjab province declared a state of emergency, with hospitals and security forces on high alert.

Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, lost power for a while after the explosions.

Schools in much of India’s Jammu and Kashmir were shut today. — Reuters