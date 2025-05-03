FAA says Army helicopter came too close to two passenger flights, forcing aborted landings

Army helicopter was on ‘scenic route,’ FAA told Congress

WASHINGTON, May 3 — Federal investigators have launched a probe after two flights aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday because of the presence of a US Army Black Hawk helicopter that was too close and headed to the Pentagon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that air traffic control instructed Delta Air Lines Flight 1671, an Airbus A319 that had originated in Orlando, and Republic Airways Flight 5825, an Embraer 170 that had departed from Boston, to perform go-arounds at around 2:30 pm due to a priority military air transport helicopter in the vicinity.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Following a January 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk that killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, the FAA imposed permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations around Reagan National Airport.

The FAA told Congress it was reviewing the Army helicopter’s route in the two “loss of separation” incidents on Thursday and whether the route violates an agreement with the Army.

“It appears the Black Hawk operation did not proceed directly to the Pentagon Heliport. Instead it took a scenic route around the Pentagon versus proceeding directly from the west to the heliport,” the FAA memo seen by Reuters said.

Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz said “the Army is once again putting the traveling public at risk... It’s time for the FAA to act swiftly and assert control over the national airspace so the Army stops running air taxis for military officials near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Army had disregarded helicopter safety rules. “No more helicopter rides for VIPs or unnecessary training in a congested DCA airspace full of civilians. Take a taxi or Uber — besides most VIPs have black car service,” Duffy said.

Delta said there were five crew and 97 passengers aboard the flight.

“Nothing is more important at Delta than the safety of our customers and people. We’ll cooperate with the FAA as they investigate,” the airline said on Friday.

The Pentagon did not immediately comment. A person involved said investigators are reviewing the helicopter’s route and interactions with air traffic control.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that according to initial information, the military helicopter was doing an emergency evacuation rehearsal.

“It is outrageous that only three months after an Army Black Hawk helicopter tragically collided with a passenger jet, the same Army brigade again flew a helicopter too close to passenger jets on final approach at (Reagan Washington),” Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said.

“This comes less than a week after this brigade resumed flights in the National Capital Region. It is far past time for Secretary Hegseth and the FAA to give our airspace the security and safety attention it deserves,” she said, referring to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Republic Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airport is located in northern Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., and about four miles (6.4 km) from Capitol Hill, making it popular with lawmakers, tourists and local residents.

The FAA in March permanently closed one key route and prohibited the use of two smaller runways at the airport when helicopters conducting urgent missions are operating near the airport.

Since 2021, there have been 85 recorded events involving a potentially dangerous near-miss between a helicopter and a plane — defined as a lateral separation of less than 1,500 feet and a vertical separation of less than 200 feet, the National Transportation Safety Board said in March.

A number of recent safety incidents at the airport have raised alarm, including a March 28 incident involving a Delta flight and a group of Air Force jets.

Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines and other US carriers, in March urged the FAA to permanently reduce helicopter traffic around the airport. The group called on the FAA to suspend some nearby helicopter routes with limited exceptions for essential military or medical emergencies.

The Army has also come under fire for routinely turning off a key safety system known as ADS-B during training missions in the Washington area.

The FAA is investigating helicopter traffic near other major airports and last week announced changes to address safety concerns in Las Vegas. — Reuters