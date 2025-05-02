SEOUL, May 2 — South Korea’s political chaos deepened yesterday after a retrial was ordered for a presidential frontrunner over alleged election law violations and two key government figures quit ahead of a snap election next month.

The June 3 vote will decide who replaces impeached ex-president Yoon Suk-yeol, who was removed from office over his ill-fated declaration of martial law in December.

The Supreme Court yesterday overturned a ruling that found former opposition leader Lee Jae-myung not guilty of making false statements during a previous campaign, potentially scuppering his chances of running in the presidential election.

The ruling came before the resignations yesterday of acting president Han Duck-soo, who hinted at a possible presidential bid, and finance minister Choi Sang-mok, who was set to replace him, as a parliament dominated by opposition MPs voted on his impeachment.

The top court’s decision to order a retrial for Lee, who is leading in the polls by wide margins, could potentially bar him from the election.

The court ruled there had been a “legal misunderstanding” resulting in his acquittal.

The resignations add to the country’s political uncertainty, with the acting presidency now falling to Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, who will be tasked with managing the electoral process for the presidential vote.

He ordered the military to raise its readiness posture to the “highest level” and called for the election to proceed in an “orderly” and “fair” manner, Yonhap news agency reported early today.

Earlier, Choi said he stepped down because “it has become difficult to continue fulfilling my duties amid the grave economic circumstances both at home and abroad,” according to a statement released by the finance ministry.

Choi’s decision came as opposition MPs were voting on his impeachment motion, which was suspended after Han accepted his resignation.

Election interference

In overturning Lee Jae-myung’s acquittal, the country’s top court said claims he made during the 2022 campaign were “deemed false claims concerning matters of sufficient significance to mislead voters”.

If found guilty by a lower court and handed a prison sentence or a fine of one million won (RM3,000) or more, Lee would be barred from running for office for five years.

Lee’s Democratic Party lashed out at the verdict, calling it “election interference”.

“Is the court trying to interfere in people’s choice to set the course of the country’s future?” the party said in a statement.

“The judiciary is trying to take away people’s rights” to elect a leader, it added.

Yoon’s People Power Party welcomed the decision and demanded Lee withdraw his candidacy.

“It is only common sense that he withdraws his candidacy... as a responsible politician,” party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong told reporters.

Enough time to win?

The election was called in the wake of Yoon’s impeachment over the martial law attempt.

While yesterday’s verdict was a blow to Lee Jae-myung, political commentator and attorney Yoo Jung-hoon told AFP: “It usually takes about three months for a lower court to deliberate on a case remanded by the Supreme Court.

“It will be extremely difficult for the court to issue a ruling before the election.”

Even if the court does rule against Lee, he could still appeal, which would “buy him enough time to win”, Yoo said.

Aside from the election law violation case, Lee also faces a string of other trials on corruption allegations.

Should he win the presidency in June, these proceedings could be suspended under presidential immunity, and would resume once his term concludes.

Ex-acting president Han said he had quit to “take on a greater responsibility”, hinting at a presidential run.

The 75-year-old is expected to formally announce his candidacy for next month’s election today. — AFP