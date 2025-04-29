NEW DELHI, April 29 — Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged gunfire in disputed Kashmir for a fifth straight night, New Delhi’s army said Tuesday, one week since an attack targeting tourists sent relations into a tailspin.

The Indian army said its soldiers and Pakistani forces fired at each other overnight along the Line of Control, the de facto border in contested Kashmir, a heavily-fortified zone of high-altitude Himalayan outposts.

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have plummeted after India accused Pakistan of backing the deadliest attack in years on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 men were killed.

Islamabad has rejected the charge, and both countries have since exchanged gunfire in Kashmir, diplomatic barbs, expelled citizens and ordered the border shut.

India said that overnight Monday to Tuesday, the “Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control”, saying the gunfire took place in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as in the Akhnoor sector.

The Indian army said its troops had “responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation”. There were no reports of casualties.

India has said Tuesday is the deadline for Pakistani citizens to leave.

Analysts say they fear bellicose statements will escalate into possible military action.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full.

Rebels in the Indian-run area have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Indian police have issued wanted posters for three men — two Pakistanis and an Indian — who they say are members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, a UN-designated terrorist organisation.

They have announced a two million rupee (RM102,000) bounty for information leading to each man’s arrest, and carried out sweeping detentions seeking those suspected of links to the killers.

The United Nations has urged the arch-rivals to show “maximum restraint”, while China, which shares a border with both India and Pakistan, urged both sides on Monday to “exercise restraint”.

Iran has already offered to mediate, and Saudi Arabia has said Riyadh was trying to “prevent an escalation”.

US President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed tensions saying the dispute will get “figured out, one way or another”. — AFP