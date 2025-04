MADRID, April 28 — Electricity was cut off across Spain and Portugal and part of southern France on Monday in a massive blackout that impacted millions of people, grid operators said.

The cause for the outage was not immediately identified.

Spain’s state electricity network operator Red Electrica said on X said it had managed to restore power in the north and south of the country.

Portugal’s REN operator said all the Iberian peninsula was affected, as well as part of France. — AFP