TEHRAN, April 28 — Iran has thwarted one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks ever launched against its infrastructure, an official said Monday.

“One of the most widespread and most complex cyberattacks against the country’s infrastructure was identified yesterday (Sunday),” said Behzad Akbari, the deputy telecommunication minister, in a post on X.

“Preventive measures have been taken,” he added, without elaborating.

Although the official did not name a perpetrator, Iranian authorities have frequently blamed past cyberattacks on arch-foe Israel.

Iran does not recognise Israel, and the two countries have fought a shadow war for years.

Tehran has accused Israel of having carried out a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear programme.

In February last year, Iran said Israel was behind twin sabotage attacks against gas pipelines that disrupted supply to at least three provinces.

Iran accused Israel and the United States in December 2023 of a cyber attack which disrupted fuel distribution across 60 per cent of petrol stations.

Iran suffered a similar week-long disruption in October 2021 which officials blamed on an unprecedented cyber attack by outside actors. — AFP