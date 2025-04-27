VANCOUVER, April 27 — A number of people were killed and multiple others were injured in Vancouver after a driver drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in the western Canadian city, police said today.

The driver has been taken into custody, police said in a post on social media platform X, without giving further details. Police are expected to give an update at midnight (0700 GMT/3pm Malaysian time).

A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/Iqh5AK5Au3 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025

The incident happened shortly after 8pm (0300 GMT) near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was taking place.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X: “I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.”

Vancouver’s Mayor Ken Sim and British Columbia Premier David Eby posted similar comments on X.

Police officers work at the scene, after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu day block party, in which police say multiple people were killed and injured, in Vancouver April 26, 2025. — Reuters pic

One witness told CTV News he saw a black vehicle driving erratically in the area of the festival just before the crowd was struck.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, was among the attendees at the event, but left minutes before the vehicle arrived, CTV news said.

“This is so horrific, I don’t even know what to say,” CTV quoted Singh as saying. “I was just there, and I just imagine the faces of the kids that I saw smiling and dancing.”

Canada’s federal election takes place on Monday.

The Vancouver Sun said thousands of people had been in the area.

“I didn’t get to see the driver, all I heard was an engine rev,” Yoseb Vardeh, co-owner of food truck Bao Buns, said in an interview with Postmedia.

“I got outside my food truck, I looked down the road and there’s just bodies everywhere,” said Vardeh, as his voice broke. “He went through the whole block, he went straight down the middle.” — Reuters