India and Pakistan exchanged fire in Kashmir following a deadly attack that left 26 civilians dead, further escalating regional tensions.

Prime Minister Modi has blamed Pakistan and vowed a harsh response, while Islamabad denies involvement and warns against Indian retaliation.

The attack has prompted diplomatic fallout, military exercises, and the suspension of water-sharing agreements and cross-border visas.

NEW DELHI, April 25 — Troops from Pakistan and India exchanged fire overnight across the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir, officials said Friday, after the United Nations urged the nuclear-armed rivals to show “maximum restraint” following a deadly shooting in the region.

Relations have plunged to their lowest level in years, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority Kashmir in a quarter of a century.

Syed Ashfaq Gilani, a government official in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, told AFP Friday that troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) that separates the two countries.

“There was no firing on the civilian population,” he added.

India’s army confirmed there had been limited small arms fire that it said had been “initiated by Pakistan”, adding it had been “effectively responded to”.

On Thursday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that issues between the countries “can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement”.

“We very much appeal to both the governments... to exercise maximum restraint, and to ensure that the situation and the developments we’ve seen do not deteriorate any further,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to hunt down the gunmen responsible for killing 26 civilians at the popular tourist site of Pahalgam, after Indian police identified two of the three fugitive gunmen as Pakistani.

“I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer,” Modi said, in his first speech since Tuesday’s attack in the Himalayan region.

“We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth.”

Denying any involvement, Islamabad called attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack “frivolous” and vowed to respond to any Indian action.

“Any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains,” said a statement following a National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Water treaty suspended

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence in 1947, with both claiming the territory in full but controlling separate parts of it.

Rebel groups have fought an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or unification with Pakistan.

India’s air force and navy carried out military exercises on Thursday.

Indian police said the three gunmen were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based group designated as a terrorist organisation by the UN.

Authorities offered a bounty of two million rupees for information leading to each man’s arrest.

Following the attack, New Delhi suspended the water-sharing treaty, closed the main land border crossing, downgraded diplomatic ties, and cancelled visas for Pakistani citizens.

In response, Islamabad expelled Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelled visas for Indian nationals except Sikh pilgrims, and closed the border from its side.

Pakistan also warned that any Indian attempt to block Indus River water supplies would be treated as “an act of war”.

‘Reduce it to dust’

The attack in Pahalgam marks a shift in tactics, with civilians — rather than security forces — the direct targets.

Experts suggest a military response may be imminent.

In 2019, a suicide attack killed 41 Indian troops in Kashmir and led to Indian air strikes inside Pakistan.

Modi, after holding two minutes of silence for victims, said: “Whatever little land these terrorists have, it’s time to reduce it to dust.”

The assault took place as tourists enjoyed mountain views at Pahalgam, when gunmen emerged from forests and opened fire with automatic weapons.

Survivors said the attackers spared those who could recite the Islamic declaration of faith.

Indian forces have launched a vast manhunt and detained a large number of people.

Reports have emerged of Kashmiri students across India facing harassment and threats in the aftermath. — AFP