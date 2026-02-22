KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of carrying out a string of vehicle break-ins at MRT Kepong Baru and other station car parks, following a case reported in Kepong earlier this month.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner Basri Sagoni said the suspect was detained in Damansara at around 8.30pm yesterday.

The investigation began after a 31-year-old clerk discovered her car window smashed at the MRT Kepong Baru car park along Jalan Rimbunan Raya.

“The victim discovered the damage at about 1pm on February 17 after her vehicle, which had been parked at the station, was allegedly targeted by an unknown individual,” Basri said in a statement.

Police checks showed the suspect had a prior record, including six previous offences and one drug-related crime.

Officers also recovered several items believed to belong to the victim, including a mobile phone, a wristwatch, five Touch ’n Go cards, a battery charger and clothing allegedly worn during the incident.

Basri said investigations indicated the man “targeted vehicles at MRT stations and secluded areas, shattering windows before stealing valuables”.

He added that officers have linked the suspect to six cases reported in the district.

Further investigations are ongoing and the case will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor once completed.

Police urged anyone with information on criminal activities to contact the Sentul district police operations room at 03-4048 2222 or approach the nearest station.