NUUK, Feb 22 — Danish forces evacuated a crew member from a US submarine off the coast of Greenland yesterday after the sailor required urgent medical treatment, authorities said.

Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command, which oversees Danish operations in the region, said in a post on Facebook the crew member was flown to a hospital in Nuuk after a medical emergency on board the vessel.

Officials did not disclose the nature of the medical issue or give details about the submarine’s mission.

Images posted online appeared to show the sail of a submarine surfacing in Nuuk’s bay, though AFP could not immediately verify the footage.

Since returning to the White House last year, US President Donald Trump has argued that Washington needs to control mineral-rich Greenland — an autonomous Danish territory — for American national security.

Last month, Trump backed down from earlier threats to seize the Arctic island after striking a “framework” deal with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to ensure greater US influence. — AFP