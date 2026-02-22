KOTA KINABALU, Feb 22 — The Federal Government will review the implementation of flood mitigation projects in areas identified as frequently affected in Sabah as a long-term measure to address increasingly frequent flooding due to climate change and global warming.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the extreme weather phenomenon occurring not only in Sabah but worldwide requires a more comprehensive approach, including reviewing the construction of flood mitigation infrastructure.

“Actually, this is a global warming issue, an environmental issue. With rising global temperatures and changing weather patterns, floods are becoming more frequent.

“So on the government’s part, we will review the affected locations. Firstly, the flood mitigation projects that we can implement. These projects will be carried out in the areas that are significantly affected,” he told reporters after officiating an Ukhuwah Madani programme here today.

Mustapha, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sepanggar, said at the same time the government continues to closely monitor the current flood situation by mobilising all relevant agencies to ensure the welfare of victims is safeguarded.

“The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) have also been mobilised to visit every temporary relief centre (PPS) to assess the needs and welfare of flood victims.

“I will assist in expediting the deployment of relevant agencies to flood locations and, secondly, the contributions to be channelled to those registered at temporary relief centres in all affected areas,” he said.

Mustapha said the government is also focusing on strengthening information dissemination systems and early weather warnings so that residents in high-risk areas can make early preparations.

As of noon today, the number of flood victims in Sabah had decreased to 3,266 individuals from 1,401 families compared with 5,141 individuals from 2,160 families at 8 am today.

The flood disaster in the Kota Marudu district was declared over at 11 am following improved weather conditions and a full receding of water levels, while the districts of Pitas, Paitan and Tawau remain affected.

The Ukhuwah Madani programme officiated by him is a two-day community initiative that began yesterday, involving collaboration between the Sepanggar Member of Parliament’s Office and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to distribute 10,000 packs of bubur lambuk (a type of porridge) to the local community. — Bernama